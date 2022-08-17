Sea-Doo unveils 2023 Explorer Pro 170

Sea-Doo has launched its “Adventure” segment, defined by the all-new Explorer Pro 170. The Explorer Pro doesn’t just push the limits of long-distance rides, it removes them.

When it comes to extending the ride to longer distances, the first thing that comes to mind is the need for unmatched confidence and peace of mind. Riders need to know they have a watercraft that can handle anything. Sea-Doo design teams smartly integrated standard features like a Garmin GPS, front bumper and the iDF pump system that can clear clogged intakes with just the push of a button.

Longer rides also require more gear and fuel for the adventure and a convenient way to carry it all. The Explorer Pro adds massive storage capacity in the direct-access front storage and a rear deck extension, featuring the LinQ Multi Cargo Rack, allows plenty of room for all the essentials.

Sea-Doo 2023 Explorer Pro 170

Finally, comfort takes a backseat to no one when it comes to rider priorities on long distance rides. Based on the ST3 deep-V platform, the Explorer Pro handles challenging water conditions with ease and confidence. Above the waterline, riders have the ultimate in comfort with the Explorer Touring seat, knee pads and industry-first windshield. Adjustable handlebars allow for riding comfortably in a variety of standing or seated positions and a convenient cup holder offers riders easy access to their favorite beverage.

Powered with the 170-hp 1630cc Rotax engine, the Explorer Pro offers a combination of power and efficiency, making it a great watercraft for exploring new adventures. A stunning hi-vis color scheme is the perfect accent for the watercraft that is truly built to go the distance.

Sea-Doo 2023 Explorer Pro 170