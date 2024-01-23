RideNow PowerSports of Pennsylvania closes

RideNow Powersports of Bristol, Pennsylvania, has been permanently closed, according to a report from LevittownNow.com. The news outlet shares:

RideNow PowerSports opened in the former Walmart in Bristol Park on Commerce Circle in the borough last spring. LevittownNow.com readers reported that the business was largely emptied and signs were taken down after the holidays.

RideNow Powersports of Bristol, Pennsylvania, in May of 2023 before it opened. Photo courtesy of LevittownNow.com

An employee of the business confirmed the closure of the location and forwarded a request for comment to management. RideNow Powersports, which is owned by powersports retailer RumbleOn, has more than 55 dealerships across the U.S.

The dealership moved into the former Walmart after Total Liquidators, a discount variety store known for selling big box store overstocks, closed at the end of 2022. Prior to Total Liquidators, shopping center owner Brixmor leased the building to a flea market. The 118,000-square-foot building was also a Walmart before closing in late 2017.

The Bristol Park shopping center where the RideNow PowerSports store sat recently lost the Rite Aid and Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores late last year.

Brixmor has explored the possibility of two pad sites, potentially restaurants, being built in the parking lot of the former Walmart, according to plans previously seen by this news organization.