RumbleOn forms partnership with NADA/J.D. Power for instant cash offers

RumbleOn, owner of the RideNow Powersports and Freedom Powersports dealership groups, announced it has established a relationship with NADA/J.D. Power, enabling customers to receive instant cash offers on powersports online at NADAGuides.com.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NADA/J.D. Power and provide the only Powersports CashOffer tool on their website,” RumbleOn president Peter Levy said. “We look forward to working together to determine which areas of the J.D. Power websites will be most effective for lead generation and referral purposes. We are extremely confident this will be a successful and beneficial alliance.”