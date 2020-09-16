UTV accessory company adds five RideNow locations as stocking dealerships

A go-fast side-by-side accessory company has revealed that consumers can now turn to five additional dealership locations to secure its accessory lineup. News out of Instagram reveals that Speed UTV products are now available at five RideNow Powersports locations.
Speed UTV continues to add new partners to our Dealer Group. As we strive to provide our customers an unmatched experience both in the new Speed UTV and at our dealerships,, we have added 5 new locations with The Ride Now Group. Speed UTV now has additional dealerships in AZ and Nevada. We are doing all we can to ensure we maintain the highest level of support and customer care both during and after the sale. #ridenowpowersports
