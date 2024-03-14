RumbleOn recently announced a branding change for the company’s unique and proprietary cash offer program for acquiring pre-owned motorcycles, now known as the RideNow Cash Offer. The use of the cash offer system will be expanded into the company’s 54 RideNow Powersports dealerships.

RumbleOn’s cash offer system will be expanded to the company’s 54 RideNow Powersports dealerships.

“We are moving forward, singularly focused on the RideNow brand for our powersports business,” says RumbleOn CEO Mike Kennedy. This means consumers can easily understand that they are working with a high-quality, trusted partner when they enter any one of our 54 RideNow dealerships.”

RideNow Powersports dealerships primarily serve markets in the Sun Belt states and offer over 50 OEM brands. Parent company RumbleOn initially acquired two large dealership groups, after which it made smaller acquisitions, ultimately becoming the largest powersports retailer in the United States.

While still operating as an independent business, each dealership will be part of RideNow Powersports.

“When we incorporate the RideNow Cash Offer into our RideNow dealerships, we’re raising the standard for convenience and customer service in the powersports industry,” says Cam Tkach, RideNow’s national director of pre-owned. “The trusted cash offer process remains the same, whether online or in-store. We’re now engaging every one of our locations to make it the best possible experience for our customers.”

RumbleOn is a leader in pre-owned motorcycle sales, largely with the assistance of a proprietary online tool, now known as the RideNow Cash Offer, allowing consumers to quickly and easily receive an offer and then sell their motorcycle into the RideNow Powersports network of dealers.

The rebranding of materials will begin immediately and continue until the process is completed with the company’s physical and online presence. Dealerships will continue to have individual names but will be part of the RideNow Powersports brand.