Mid-Columbia Marine & MotorSports in Northern Oregon acquired

Formerly Mid-Columbia Marine & MotorSports (MCM), this dealership has been in the Hood River, Oregon, for over 30 years.

Hood River Powersports and Marine (HRP) is owned and operated by Jamie Hull, who plans to bring a new kind of adventure to the Gorge River community in Oregon. The dealership held a grand opening event on October 19. (Facebook)

Under new ownership, the dealership has been renamed to Hood River Powersports and Marine (HRP) and provides sales, service, and parts support for powersports, MTB and road bikes, e-bikes, and marine.

Hull has made huge changes to the dealership in just a few months of ownership, including a major rebrand with new signage. HRP also carries brands, such as RH Boats, G3 Boats, Kawasaki, Sherco, Kove, CFMoto, Arctic Leopard, and Kayo.

For boaters and fishermen, Hull says they are working to ensure the dealership is the go-to powersports store in Portland and the Gorge areas. The company also plans to launch its fishing store in early 2025. New staff have joined the team to provide even more customer support and service expertise.

The company’s Post Canyon Bikes store is located next door and sells e-bikes, including Yamaha, RFN, and RAWRR, with more brands to be added soon.

Hood River PowerSports & Marine and Post Canyon Bikes are located at 3335 Cascade Ave. in Hood River, Oregon.

Source: Columbia Gorge News