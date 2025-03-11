NPA to open 10th auction site in Kansas City

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced the grand opening of its tenth location. On March 19, 2025, the auction company will celebrate the grand opening of its newest facility in Kansas City, Kansas. The event offers a great opportunity to meet NPA staff and explore the new location, which spans 38,000 square feet indoors and another 3 acres outdoors.

NPA will open its new Kansas City facility on March 19, marking its tenth location. (Photo: NPA)

Powersports dealers, lenders, manufacturers, suppliers, and financial service providers are invited to attend the Grand Opening of the NPA Kansas City location and NPA’s first Kansas City auction. The Grand Opening festivities kick off at noon on Wednesday, March 19, with a hosted lunch, guided tours, inventory preview, games, and prizes. In the evening, guests can enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner from a local award-winning restaurant, cocktails, music, and games.

On Thursday, March 20, the celebration will continue with NPA’s inaugural auction in Kansas City, where hundreds of powersports vehicles will be available to buyers. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:45 AM and will be attended by NPA executives, including Jim Woodruff, NPA CEO; Jeff Kinney, VP of operations; Mike Murray, VP of sales; and Tony Altieri, VP of business development.

“NPA Kansas City is devoted to supporting the dealers and business partners in the area. We can’t wait for them to join us at our first live auction. This is a great city, and we’re thrilled to extend our services here,” says NPA Operations Manager Dustin Burress.

CEO Jim Woodruff adds, “We are thrilled to expand our service capabilities and continue supporting the powersports industry in the Midwest! Our Kansas City location will enhance our operations in the region and across the nation.”

The newly constructed Kansas City facility boasts an excellent combination of facilities, services, and staff, and its central location will simplify the movement of inventory throughout the region.

For more information about NPA’s Kansas City facility, contact Operations Manager Dustin Burress at dburress@npauctions.com or call (913) 232-2101. Kansas City Address: NPA Kansas City, 6220 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, KS 66111.