MotoCity Powersports acquired by KG Powersports LLC

MotoCity Powersports, a prominent powersports dealership in the Phoenix metro market, has been sold to KG Powersports, LLC, after 22 years of successful operation under the leadership of son and father, John Jenkins and Wade Jenkins.

From left: David Clay, Jimmy Giese, John Jenkins, Christina Jenkins, Evelyn Jenkins, Wade Jenkins, Mike Pate. (Photo: PLMA)

The ownership transition marks a significant milestone in the powersports industry, with owners Allan Kaplan and James (Jimmy) Giese of KG Powersports, LLC. Giese will serve as the onsite operator.

MotoCity Powersports, established in 2003, has been a cornerstone of the Phoenix community, offering a wide range of powersports products from leading manufacturers such as Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, CFMoto, and Stark. The dealership has built a reputation for excellence, providing top-notch service and a vast selection of vehicles.

Outgoing owners, the Jenkins, expressed gratitude for their customers’ and employees’ support and loyalty over the years. “We are proud of what we have built at MotoCity Powersports,” says John Jenkins. “It has been a labor of love, and we are confident that KG Powersports, LLC, will continue to provide the same level of service and commitment to the community that we have strived to maintain.”

Jimmy Giese, the new onsite operator, is enthusiastic about the future of MotoCity Powersports. “We are honored to take the helm of such a well-respected dealership and proud to carry on with the name MotoCity Powersports,” says Giese. “Our goal is to build on the strong foundation laid by John and Wade, and to continue to serve the Phoenix community with the same passion and dedication that has made MotoCity Powersports a leader in the industry.”

The sale of MotoCity Powersports was facilitated by Powersports Listings M&A (PLMA). The company’s team of experienced advisors have consistently delivered exceptional client results.

The dealership operates from an impressive, purpose-built facility spanning approximately 21,000 square feet on two acres of land. The facility includes a spacious 14,000-square-foot showroom, which allows for the proper representation of all the dealership’s brands.