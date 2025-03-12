Evinmotors, a dealer group based in Puerto Rico and a distributor of high-end powersports vehicles, marine engines, and adventure equipment, recently announced the acquisition of Evinmotors NC, formerly 10 Cycles, and Evinmotors Miami, formerly North Miami Motorsports.

Evinmotors Miami. (Photos: Evinmotors Group)

“This acquisition is a pivotal step in our vision to redefine the essence of adventure,” said Juan A. Castellanos, CEO of Evinmotors. “By bringing Evinmotors NC and Evinmotors Miami into our family, we are expanding our ability to inspire riders, create unforgettable experiences, and foster a sense of community beyond the journey itself.”

As part of this expansion, both locations are undergoing a rebranding process, ensuring customers continue to receive the highest-quality service, vehicles and PG&A.

Evinmotors NC team.

Evinmotors has established itself as an industry leader, formerly the largest BRP International distributor and the number one KTM retailer in North America, with its dealer in Puerto Rico. The company adds that its foundation is built on four core values:

Quality – Delivering premium products and exceptional service that guarantee reliability and satisfaction;

– Delivering premium products and exceptional service that guarantee reliability and satisfaction; Fun – Creating exhilarating experiences that capture the thrill of adventure;

– Creating exhilarating experiences that capture the thrill of adventure; Community – Building a network where riders, employees, and enthusiasts unite in a shared passion; and

Inspiration – Encouraging customers to explore, push boundaries, and embrace the extraordinary.

“We believe adventure is more than just the ride—it’s about emotion, connection, and the moments that resonate beyond the journey,” says Castellanos. “With Evinmotors NC and Evinmotors Miami, we are not just expanding geographically; we are reaffirming our commitment to providing exceptional retail experiences, expert support, and exclusive events that fuel the passion of riders everywhere.”

An Evinmotors NC tech getting ready to assemble a special edition CRF for a customer.

With this expansion, Evinmotors plans to deliver innovative retail experiences, service excellence, and unique events that connect and inspire its riding community.