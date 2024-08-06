New Indian Motorcycle dealership opens in Connecticut

Connecticut now has a third Indian dealer with the addition of Indian Motorcycle of Hartford. It’s located near the city of Vernon, according to a recent report in Ride-CT.com.

The owner of Scranton Powersports purchased the Indian franchise in mid-June, but Ride-CT notes that new just began arriving a few weeks ago. (Photo: Google)

The owner of Scranton Powersports purchased the Indian franchise in mid-June, but Ride-CT notes that new just began arriving a few weeks ago.

Indian Motorcycle of Hartford joins Brookfield Indian Motorcycle/Brookfield Powersports in Brookfield, Connecticut, and Indian Motorcycle of Norwich/Street Stuff Cycle in Norwich, Connecticut, in selling the American-made brand.

Only about a dozen Indian models are currently in stock at Indian Motorcycle of Hartford, according to Ride-CT. The report says that signage was lacking and showroom racks for gear and logo wear were limited as they prepare for a grand opening event.

Indian Motorcycle of Hartford plans to hold its grand opening event on Sept. 6-7, which includes a two-day visit by a factory demo truck.

Check out the full story on Ride-CT.com.