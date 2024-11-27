AFT reports viewership jump, announces 2025 schedule

Progressive AFT has reported record-breaking viewership for the 2024 season, with an increase of over 41% per race. The series also released its 2025 race schedule, with the first event beginning with the double-header Daytona Short Track I & II during Daytona Bike Week in March and ending with the Lake Ozark Short Track in Missouri in September.

The 2024 Progressive AFT season tallied up total viewership of greater than 3.6 million across broadcast, livestream, and social media – an increase of over 41% on a per race basis – while earning its highest single-race ratings for the series to date on FS1.

The 2024 season saw continued impressive performance in the series’ multi-year partnership with FOX Sports, with Progressive AFT featured on a combined 100 linear television hours for race broadcasts on FOX, FS1, and FS2, while attracting over 430,000 viewers for a single race broadcast.

Meanwhile, the partnership with FloSports proved a resounding success. The first year of the agreement saw the series’ Digital/OTT presence elevated to the next level, and the fans responded by logging on and tuning in. Livestreaming viewership was up over 37% following the switch while helping to attract a new generation of fans, with 54% of all digital viewers between 18 and 49 years old.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible fan growth and record-breaking viewership this season,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. “With a breakout year in our FloSports partnership and another record-breaking year with FOX Sports, the energy from fans, riders, and partners has been outstanding, and we can’t wait to continue this momentum into 2025.

The overall ratings success puts Progressive AFT in a position of strength as it prepares for what promises to be a fascinating 2025 season in which the world’s greatest motorcycle dirt trackers will clash for Mees’ vacated throne.

Viewership totals for 2024:

Total Viewership: 3,654,468 (a20% increase in viewership over 2023)

Average Viewership: 228,404 viewers per event (a 39% increase over 2023)

Digital/OTT Viewership: 1,601,468 (a 139% increase over 2023)

2025 AFT schedule highlights

The 2024 season ended with Jared Mees racing his Indian FTR750 to a record-breaking 10th Grand National Championship, after which he retired from racing. And new rules for the 2025 season will see Indian’s victorious flat-tracker gone from the grid, further shaking things up. Without Mees or the FTR, the path to the GNC is left clear for a new racer/bike duo to claim the #1 plate.

The 2025 season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway with two short tracks, followed by short tracks at three raceways in California. Next, the series tours the Midwest for mile and half-mile races. In August, American Flat Track returns to Sturgis for the second annual Sturgis TT through the streets of town, as well as the all-new Jackpine Gypsies Short Track I & II. Next up are three races in Illinois, and the season finale will be the Lake Ozark Short Track.

Returning for the second year will be the AFT AdventureTrackers class featuring ADVs, with races taking place at all three Sturgis events and the Peoria TT. Royal Enfield’s Build/Train/Race program will also return for select events.

The 2025 season will debut the Triple Challenge format for the Lima Half-Mile I, Jackpine Gypsies Short Track I, and Springfield Mile I. In the challenge format, the overall winner and final points awarded will be determined by three races of increasing distance.

Provisional 2025 Progressive AFT Schedule:

March 6, 2025 – Daytona Short Track I, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

March 7, 2025 – Daytona Short Track II, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

March 29, 2025 – Senoia Short Track, Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA

April 26, 2025 – Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway, Ventura, CA

May 3, 2025 – Silver Dollar Short Track, Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA

June 7, 2025 – TBA

June 27, 2025 – Lima Half-Mile I, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

June 28, 2025 – Lima Half-Mile II, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

July 5, 2025 – DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL

August 4, 2025 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track I, Sturgis, SD

August 5, 2025 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track II, Sturgis, SD

August 10, 2025 – Sturgis TT, Streets of Downtown Sturgis, SD

August 16, 2025 – Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

August 30, 2025 – Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

August 31, 2025 – Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

September 13, 2025 – Lake Ozark Short Track, Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO

Visit the AFT website for more information.