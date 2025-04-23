Indian Motorcycle revealed two 2025 limited-edition models on April 22, which appear to be squaring up Harley’s CVO lineup. The all-new Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite feature Indian’s championship-winning PowerPlus 112 engine.

Each individually numbered Elite model delivers a great level of detail, custom paint straight from the factory, high-end components, and advanced rider technologies.

“Our Indian Motorcycle Elite series enables our designers to fully showcase their skills, creating bikes that exemplify the artistry and craftsmanship behind every Indian Motorcycle model,” says Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle. “Every detail within the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite is meticulously designed, while a multi-layered painting process takes 24 hours to complete. A distinctive American style, with an obsessive attention to detail, paired with a limited production of each model, makes the Indian Motorcycle Elite series the ultimate in style and exclusivity.”

Challenger Elite

The Indian Challenger Elite draws its design inspiration from Gene “Alabama Flash” Walker, who set a land-speed record in 1920 on his Indian Power Plus and was considered the “fastest man alive.” Wearing a tri-tone paint job, with premium Black Candy and Red Candy finishes over Crystal White Pearl Satin paint, the Challenger Elite is highlighted with shattered glass particles in the paint to add brilliance and depth.

Gene “Alabama Flash” Walker riding an Indian Motorcycle at Daytona Beach, Florida, 1920. (Photo: WackyExplorer.com)

The multi-layered paint job is completed with an Indian Motorcycle Headdress logo pattern over a hand-painted fade. Premium black Dark Horse finishes highlight the striking paint scheme, giving the limited-edition bagger a bold, race-inspired style.

As a nod to Walker’s legacy, each Indian Challenger Elite features an individually numbered center console with an image of Gene Walker’s PowerPlus racer, in addition to distinctive PowerPlus 112 engine covers and Elite badging throughout.

Pursuit Elite

The Indian Pursuit Elite draws its style inspiration from the production of 20,000 PowerPlus motorcycles in 1916 for the U.S. Army. The limited-edition touring motorcycle features a tri-tone paint scheme, with premium Black Candy and Black Forest Candy finishes, highlighted by the artistry of hand-painted Championship Gold accents. The custom paint also features premium black Dark Horse finishes, giving the Indian Pursuit Elite a sophisticated look. Each Indian Pursuit Elite features distinctive PowerPlus 112 engine covers and exclusive Elite badging throughout, including an individually numbered center console.

Engine

At the heart of each Elite model is the PowerPlus 112, which delivers 126 horsepower and 133 ft-lbs of torque.

The contemporary design of the PowerPlus, featuring overhead cams and four valves per cylinder, delivers horsepower and torque. Powering the Indian Motorcycle King of the Baggers factory race team since 2021, the PowerPlus 112 helped deliver championships in 2022 and 2024.

Components

Inverted performance forks and dual radial Brembo brakes are prominently visible and designed to turn power into handling and confident stopping.

The 5-spoke precision-machined wheels on the Pursuit Elite and Challenger Elite create a striking stance, shod with Metzeler Cruisetec tires. Each bike comes standard with top-of-the-line components, including a Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight, driving lights, and Pathfinder auxiliary LED saddlebag lights. Three ride modes allow riders to customize throttle response and dial-in their ride experience, while cylinder deactivation enhances comfort at idle.

The adjustable Flare Windshield on the Challenger Elite and the adjustable windshield on the Pursuit Elite can be controlled via the push of a handlebar-mounted button. Keyless ignition and remote locking storage add extra security and convenience. Completing the package is cruise control and USB charging.

Premium audio is a key element of the bagger and touring experience, and both models come with PowerBand Audio. Featuring bass boost and four 100-watt speakers on the Challenger Elite and six 100-watt speakers on the Pursuit Elite, the system provides crystal-clear sound.

Rider Assist

Both the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite come fully loaded with a host of ride-enhancing technologies. Indian’s Rider Assist features improve rider awareness and enhance rider convenience. These new features are bundled with the SmartLean Technology and include Bike Hold Control, Electronic Combined Brake System, Blind Spot Warning, Tailgate Warning, and Rear Collision Warning alerts.

With bold, eye-catching paint, exclusive badging, and premium componentry, the 2025 Indian Challenger Elite and 2025 Indian Pursuit Elite have been expertly designed for experienced riders. These models will take the fight directly to Harley’s CVO for the top of the class in the V-twin cruiser segment.

With only 350 Indian Challenger Elites and 250 Indian Pursuit Elites available worldwide, each bike is exclusive. The MSRP for the Indian Challenger Elite is $39,999, and the MSRP for the Indian Pursuit Elite starts at $44,999. Indian says the bikes will begin shipping to dealers this month.