Indian Motorcycle announced the return of its Folds of Honor national charity ride, to benefit families of fallen and disabled U.S. military service members and first responders. On Sept. 20, riders around the country can join the journey at any Indian Motorcycle dealership.

Indian Motorcycle is organizing national rides on Sept. 20 to support the Folds of Honor nonprofit. (Photos: Indian Motorcycle)

The 2025 charity ride aims to support families of military personnel and first responders. In 2024, Indian raised $114,000 for Folds of Honor and, this year, the company has set its fundraising goal at $250,000.

“The incredible response from our riders and supporters last year proved just how much this cause means to our community,” says Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle. “We are building on that momentum to make an even greater impact in our second year. This event is not just about the ride – it’s a powerful tribute to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect us, and a testament to our community’s unwavering support.”

To amplify fundraising efforts, Indian will auction a custom Sport Chief RT, donating all the proceeds raised to Folds of Honor. As an added incentive, donors can earn exclusive rewards, including a brand-new 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT for the top fundraiser and an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the auction for the runner-up.

Indian will award this year’s Folds of Honor’s top fundraiser with the new 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT.

“We are incredibly grateful to Indian Motorcycle and the dedicated riders who support our mission,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “By participating in our second charity ride and contributing to these fundraising efforts, riders are making a profound commitment to honoring our nation’s heroes and providing life-changing educational opportunities for their families.”

For nearly 20 years, Folds of Honor has provided educational support to the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. It has awarded nearly 62,000 educational scholarships totaling $290 million in educational impact.

The Folds of Honor charity ride serves as one of many events featuring the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group. With approximately 137 chapters and 7,500 riders from around the country, IMRG hosts hundreds of rides and events each year for both its members and general motorcycle riders. To learn more, visit the IMRG webpage.

Registration and donations can be made at the IMRG National Charity webpage.