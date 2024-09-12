Indian Motorcycle riders raise over $114,000 for Folds of Honor

Indian Motorcycle has shared the success of its recent charity ride in partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders with life-changing educational scholarships. Rallying its owners’ community, the event brought together hundreds of motorcyclists nationwide, garnering over 1,200 donations totaling more than $114,000.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders with life-changing educational scholarships. Photos courtesy of Indian Motorcycle

The ride, which spanned across multiple Indian Motorcycle Riders Groups across the U.S., was designed to raise funds for Folds of Honor. Every $5,000 raised accounted for one full scholarship for the families of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders. Thanks to the generous support of participants, sponsors, and local communities, Indian Motorcycle not only met but significantly surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $50,000.

“We’re incredibly thankful for our amazing community of owners,” said Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle. “This event has truly demonstrated the strength of our collective spirit and the significant impact we can make when we unite for a great cause. A heartfelt thanks to our Owners Group chapter presidents for spearheading their local rides and to all participating owners for showcasing the true power of the Indian Motorcycle community.”

Due to the generous support of participants, sponsors, and local communities, Indian Motorcycle surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $50,000 and raised over $114,000 for Folds of Honor.

For nearly 20 years, Folds of Honor has provided educational support to the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. Folds of Honor has awarded more than 52,000 educational scholarships totaling approximately $244 million in educational impact. A total of 91 percent of donated funds go directly to scholarships. Providing 45 percent of all scholarships to minority students, the organization is significantly impacting educational opportunities by fostering diversity and empowerment within academia.

“We are so grateful to Indian Motorcycle, its outstanding team, and the owners that participated in the charity ride benefitting our recipients,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The Indian Motorcycle Riders Groups throughout the country have stepped up to change lives through education. It’s a benevolent group that wants to make a difference, and they have.”