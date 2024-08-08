Sturgis traffic dips slightly

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), data released for the first four days of traffic counts of vehicles entering the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally show a slight decrease compared to the previous five-year average. The early dip in traffic may be due to other factors, as rallygoers are still rolling into town.

In 2015, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reported that 965,130 vehicles entered the city of Sturgis from July 24 to August 9, its highest attendance to date.

Daily vehicle entries:

Friday, Aug 2: 51,179 vehicles entered (down 1.5%)

Saturday, Aug 3: 55,127 vehicles entered (down 2.3%)

Sunday, Aug 4: 52,182 vehicles entered (down 12.7%)

Monday, Aug 5: 55,971 vehicles entered (down 5.1%)

Overall, the total number of vehicles entering Sturgis so far is down approximately 5.6% compared to the same period in previous years. This could be due to various factors, such as gas prices, weather conditions, or a shift in travel patterns.

Visit the SDDOT website for more information about Rally traffic, including reduced speed limits and temporary traffic signals.