Acquisition gives dealership group 10 locations in four states

July is off and running in the buy/sell space, with a dealership group expanding to four states thanks to the acquisition of its 10th location. The family-owned powersports dealership, MOMS, has purchased Woody’s Performance Center and will now provide their unique customer service experience to on- and off-road riding enthusiasts in Topsham, Maine.

MOMS operates a network of 10 dealerships in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Woody’s represents its first dealership in Maine. Pending OEM approval, the Maine location will continue to offer Polaris and Yamaha vehicles, accessories, apparel and technical service support.

Woody’s was founded in March 1997 by Keith and Florence Wood. They have owned and operated the business ever since and are now retiring. A true high-performance enthusiast, Woody also operated the Team Woody’s Performance Center that served the performance needs of enthusiasts and racers.

MOMS president Joel Wheeler has known the Maine dealers for several years, and said he has the highest regard for the Woods and their business.

“Woody has always been a true riding enthusiast, and his passion resulted in his entire team delivering outstanding customer service,” Wheeler said. “They always went the extra mile to provide customers with the right vehicles for their riding styles, and with service and support that keeps them rolling. We will strive to deliver the same outstanding service to Maine customers and to riders visiting the Pine Tree State.”

With its extensive product inventory in its dealer network, MOMS will be able to provide Woody’s customers with the best selection of vehicles and the most reliable access to service parts. MOMS also has the broadest range of financing options for all credit profiles to further assist customers in acquiring the vehicles that serve their work and recreational riding needs.