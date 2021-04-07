RawHyde Adventures opens Zakar Overland Terrain Park and Event Center in Mojave Desert

RawHyde Adventures has announced the opening of its new Zakar Overland Terrain Park and Event Center. Located in the heart of the Mojave Desert in California, Zakar will serve the powersports, over-landing, and side-by-side industries as a venue for companies to host media events, product launches, corporate retreats, meetings, and more.

Powersports Business recently reported on Motorcycles of Manchester (MOMS) pursuing a similar venture in the Northeast, hoping to expand access to recreational opportunities for potential customers.

“RawHyde’s mission is to provide meaningful and memorable experiences for our customers, whether it be in our adventure motorcycle training courses or on one of our guided tours in the backcountry of North and South America,” said RawHyde founder Jim Hyde. “With the opening of our Zakar Event Center, we can now help other companies in our industry create world-class experiences of their own.”

Ideally situated just two hours north of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, RawHyde’s Zakar facility was designed to host off-road-themed events: from the professionally built terrain park to the full-service commercial kitchen and private guest accommodations.