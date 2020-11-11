Family-owned dealership operation grows to five locations

A two-time Super Bowl champion during his eight seasons with the New England Patriots is joining one of the most established family-owned dealership operations in New England as a partner, MOMS.

MOMS announced it has acquired Absolute PowerSports NH, a multi-line shop in Gorham, New Hampshire. The expansion makes MOMS the owner of five dealership locations. The acquisition of the dealership that has been owned for the past 14 years by Jim Tees will result in MOMS operating dealerships with complementary product lines in Groveton and Gorham.

MOMS president Joel Wheeler said the dealership will do business as Absolute PowerSports through Dec. 31, 2020, and will reopen in January 2021 as MOMS Jericho.

He also announced that Rob Ninkovich, a two-time Super Bowl champion during his eight seasons with the New England Patriots, is joining MOMS as a full partner in the Gorham dealership.

MOMS has invited all Absolute employees to remain on the staff following the transition, and MOMS North Country Powersports Groveton general manager Larry Meservey, Jr., will serve in the same role for MOMS Jericho.

“As a family owned business of nearly 50 years, we at MOMS can appreciate the passion and commitment to customer service that Jim Tees and his team brought to Absolute PowerSports,” Wheeler said. “We are committed to provide the same outstanding service, and will offer the area’s powersports enthusiasts additional MOMS resources such as access to financing alternatives for all credit profiles.”

Tees said he will miss the daily interaction with his customers, “who have become like family to us. But the dealership will be in excellent hands with the MOMS team, and my family and I are looking forward to enjoying everything the next chapter has to offer.”

Ninkovich, who has been an ESPN analyst since retiring from the NFL in July 2017, is a powersports enthusiast and long-time MOMS customer. His passion for riding dirt bikes, snowmobiles and off-road vehicles fueled his interest in joining MOMS as a partner in the new dealership, including part ownership of the property.

“One thing I’ve learned about from being a pro and playing with the Patriots is that you’ve got to surround yourself with really good people who are really smart, and having my name associated with MOMS is a real honor,” he said. “I reached out to Joel to learn about the powersports business and about getting involved in some capacity. This opportunity in New Hampshire came up and it’s in a great location and is something I really wanted to do, so Joel and I will be partners up there.”

Ninkovich will retain his primary home in the Foxboro, Massachusetts, area, where his three children attend school, and will also spend time in New Hampshire’s North Country while working at MOMS Jericho.

“It’s another chapter for me and I’m excited to learn,” he said. “People ask what it’s like to be retired, and I say I’m not retired, I graduated and I’m going into the next thing.”

Located at 461 Main St. in Gorham, MOMS Jericho will continue to sell and service the product lines Absolute has carried, including Honda, Yamaha, Polaris, CFMOTO, and Mahindra. The dealership will also carry outdoor power equipment from brands such as Honda Power Equipment, Stihl, Ariens, Gravely, and Generac. It will also offer accessories, apparel, and premium technical service support for all vehicles and power products.

MOMS began operations in the North Country in the spring of 2017, when it acquired F.B. Spaulding, a Polaris and John Deere dealership in Lancaster, N.H. In the fall of 2018, MOMS North Country Powersports relocated from Lancaster to the spacious Groveton retail facility at 149 State St. that was previously home to Emerson Outdoor Outfitters. The Groveton location has evolved and grown steadily ever since, and will continue to operate as a MOMS retail outlet with product lines that complement those offered at the new Gorham store.