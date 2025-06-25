During its June 9 city council meeting, the city of Fridley, Minnesota, unanimously approved an interim use permit for Chopper Powersports to be temporarily used for storage and display of off-road vehicles.

Chopper Powersports was granted permission to use neighboring property for the storage and display of off-road vehicles. (Photo: Facebook)

Nate McNeilly and Justin Ogg, co-owners of Chopper Powersports, purchased the business in 2017. They told the city council that the dealership has since grown from four employees to more than 20 and is planning to expand and remodel to support the growing business.

The resolution allows Chopper Motorsports to purchase adjacent property and store some of its off-road inventory to complete the expansion. However, the permit is good for only three years, and the inventory must be returned to a fenced-in area during non-business hours

Chopper Motorsports told the council it plans to continue to grow the dealership, both with the remodel and with new hires. Fridley Mayor David Ostwald mentioned that “it is great to see the expansion of a local business and that the business is staying in Fridley.”

Chopper Motorsports has a second dealership in Maple Plain, Minnesota, and sells primarily Polaris off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.