Buy-sell involves Polaris dealership for 34 years

After 37 years in operation, an Illinois dealership has changed ownership, according to the latest news from George C. Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services.

Here’s the scoop from Performance Brokerage Services:

Performance Brokerage Services, the nation’s highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Van’s Motorsports in Sparta, Illinois, from Allen and Van Hammel to Alan and Brad Holzhauer of Holzhauer Pro Motorsports.

Van’s Motorsports was established in 1984 when Van Hammel and his father, Allen Hammel, purchased the former Bollmeier Yamaha. After exclusively selling Yamaha, the Polaris franchise was added in 1987. In the 37 years of ownership, to keep up with the growing business, the Hammels built two new facilities in 1985 and 2011.

Following the sale, Van commented, “If I had to rate my experience with Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services on a scale of 1 to 10, she would receive a 100! She was very professional, helpful, and treated me with honesty and respect. She worked between the buyer and me, and we came to a fair price for both sides. I will admit, when Courtney first called me about having a buyer for my business, I kind of blew her off and told her to call me next week, as I thought it was a scam. The next week she called back, and I was still extremely apprehensive. You don't just get a call from people wanting to buy your business every day! From that point on, Courtney did everything. She dealt with the title work, the manufacturer approval — she did it all! Again, this transaction was fast, painless, and professional. I can't say enough good about Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services.”

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented for sale over 250 automotive and motorcycle dealerships, making it the highest volume automotive and motorcycle dealership brokerage firm in North America.

George C. Chaconas, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services, commented, “Our firm has worked with the Holzhauers for many years. Only a few years ago, I helped Brad Holzhauer and his family acquire Frieze Harley-Davidson in O’Fallon, Illinois. It has been a privilege and honor to help them acquire Van’s Motorsports, which included the Polaris franchise. I am very excited to help them with another successful and strategic acquisition to grow their powersports business. I want to thank them and wish them great success and look forward to helping them continue to grow in the near future. I am also very grateful to Van for giving us the opportunity to help him retire.”

Holzhauer Pro Motorsports is committed to providing their customers with the highest level of service and has earned a reputation of having one of the most elite service departments in the Midwest. The group’s slogan the “RIGHT TIME THE FIRST TIME” and customer satisfaction is their No. 1 priority. It is no doubt that Nashville, Illinois and the surrounding areas that Holzhauer Pro Motorsports serves are going to benefit from the addition of the Polaris brand and having something for everyone.

Brad Holzhauer commented, “Having acquired a Harley-Davidson dealership from George Chaconas in the recent past, and with my father having worked with Performance Brokerage Services over many years, I reached out to George to help us purchase a local Polaris franchise only. George and Courtney Bernhard did an excellent job on helping us work through the negotiations and the closing process to purchase Van’s Motorsports with Polaris to relocate to our existing dealership. I want to thank George and Courtney very much for another successful deal to help us continue to grow, and I look forward to working with them again in the near future!”

Holzhauer Pro Motorsports is now proud to offer customers Polaris products and service at 17933 Holzhauer Auto Mall in Nashville, Illinois.