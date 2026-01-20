Towers adds to his portfolio, buys Iowa H-D store from McGrath family

McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson in Davenport, Iowa was acquired by Steven Towers from owners from Mike and Pat McGrath, Performance Brokerage Services announced in December. The deal was Towers’ sixth Harley-Davidson dealership acquisition in the last three years.

From left, Juan Pardo, Steven Towers, and Courtney Bernhard. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

This deal was also the second sale transaction by the McGrath family in the last six months. In September, they sold McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a 53,948-square-foot facility in Iowa.

Their latest sale, Quad Cities Harley-Davidson, was first acquired and added to the McGrath portfolio in 2018. The 19,611-square-foot facility sits on approximately 1.6 acres, located just south of Interstate 80 in a busy retail area. In 2019, the dealership underwent renovations to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Towers began his Harley-Davidson portfolio in 2023 with the acquisition of Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville, North Carolina, followed in 2024 by Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska. In 2025, he further expanded with Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas, Harley-Davidson of Carroll in Carroll, Iowa, Freedom Harley-Davidson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson in Davenport, Iowa, all facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services.

“I am excited to bring Quad Cities into the Towers Family of Dealerships and continue growing the Harley-Davidson brand in the Midwest,” says Towers. “Quad Cities is my sixth Harley-Davidson dealership acquisition, and I want to thank Juan Pardo and Courtney Bernhard at Performance Brokerage Services, who have been the exclusive advisers on each of these deals. The future looks bright for Towers Harley-Davidson, and we are excited to share that excitement with each community our dealerships are a part of.”

McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson will be renamed Towers Quad Cities Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location.

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George Chaconas, Senior Partner, Bernhard, and Pardo of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.