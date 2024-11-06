Denago names Jordan Mattingly national account rep

Denago Powersports announced Jordan Mattingly as its new national account sales representative. Mattingly brings several years of experience as a sales manager and working in a dealership to her new role.

Mattingly says she volunteered at a local dirt track on the weekends to be around the sport and other like-minded individuals. “Once I relocated closer to the Phoenix area, I landed an opportunity at Ridenow Powersports Chandler as an internet sales representative. After a couple of years, I transferred to the SoCal location in California and became the internet sales manager.”

“I grew up dreaming of the day I could afford my own dirt bike and street bike,” Mattingly says of her experience in the industry. “As early as I can remember, I have always been infatuated with powersports, motorcycles, and everything outdoors. I spend my free time camping, riding, shooting archery, and going on adventures with my husband, daughter, and our two dogs.”

Mattingly shares that she has seven years of professional experience working in a dealership and is an enthusiast. “I am excited to join Denago and to take part in providing quality, affordable fun to new riders everywhere!”