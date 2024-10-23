KTM reveals 2025 electric FREERIDE E

Ten years after KTM first introduced the electric Freeride concept to the market, the completely refreshed 2025 KTM FREERIDE E represents the company’s next step in its approach to the liberty, practicality, and vast potential of dual-sport e-mobility.

The 2025 KTM FREERIDE E is a 99 percent new product featuring an in-house-developed drivetrain, expanded battery potential, and high-class components wrapped with unforgettable style and design that always distinguishes orange motorcycles from the crowd.

Ten years after KTM first introduced the electric Freeride concept to the market, the completely refreshed 2025 KTM FREERIDE E is released. Photos courtesy of KTM

The KTM FREERIDE E addresses some of the environmental issues with off-roading, like low emissions and near-silent noise (which means it can be ridden almost anywhere), and the benefits of low maintenance. The FREERIDE E is also street-legal.

The bike provides the thrill of instant torque and power, and a set-up with both brakes mounted on the handlebars will allow experienced users to work more on their technique and positioning while being the easiest possible introduction to the awesomeness of riding for newcomers.

In 2014, KTM unveiled the KTM FREERIDE E in Enduro form. A decade later, technology has advanced, hardware is better and lighter, and software has become cleverer. The latest expression of the KTM FREERIDE E shows that KTM believes in the power and possibilities of battery power. The 2025 KTM FREERIDE E is a natural progression from the superb roster of new KTM SX-E 2 and KTM SX-E 5 e-minis, which forms the ideal learning stage for future riders.

New to the 2025 FREERIDE E

KTM’s R&D department has been busy bringing the most exciting interpretation of electric drivetrain technology to the KTM FREERIDE E platform. Boasting 11 kW of nominal output, 18.5 kW peak power, more than 37 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 59 mph, the engine is a much quieter, cooler unit that is waterproof and dustproof.

Three ride modes (ECO, NORMAL, and SPORT) and three energy recuperation settings (OFF, MID, and HIGH) can be synced to ensure flexibility with the range and power package of the KTM FREERIDE E. Traction control can also be pegged to a certain level to limit or increase wheelspin. More safety features come from the ‘rollover sensor’ that cuts the power in the event of a crash.

The 2025 KTM FREERIDE E has three ride modes, ECO, NORMAL, and SPORT, and three energy recuperation settings, OFF, MID, and HIGH.

KTM prioritized nimble and light handling and developed a new chassis. The geometry has been altered, and the wheelbase widened for more stability and comfort. The chassis can remain featherweight and slim by hinging the chrome-molybdenum steel frame on the load-bearing engine and battery architecture. The final ride-ready weight is less than 251 pounds, and the aluminum and glass-fiber reinforced nylon subframe helps in this respect. The KTM FREERIDE E’s seat height is 35.6 inches.

The 63.9-pound MX50 Lithium-Ion battery has been tested and proven in extreme conditions. It is interchangeable, allowing the use of a second pack while the charging process takes place or to increase travel use. The capacity is 5 kWh, an improvement of 1 kWh compared to the previous KTM FREERIDE E, and 20 percent more riding time or distance. Battery life can withstand over 1,000 charge cycles before dipping to 80 percent effectiveness. Typical Enduro riding time is estimated to be between two and three hours.

The KTM FREERIDE E comes with a 660 W charger and will complete a full charge in eight hours with a normal household supply. A 20 to 80 percent rate can be reached between four and five hours.

The latest generation of WP Suspension ensures robust and dependable handling. The front-end is reactive, but also planted when required, thanks to light 43 mm WP XACT split design forks, with the air capsule in the left unit and the oil damping system in the right. Adjustment is easily made with the single air pressure valve and supplied air pump for preload and clickers for compression and rebound.

The brand-new design of the WP XPLOR PDS system provides 250 mm of travel on the rear. Oil flow has been optimized for a more consistent damping feeling from the 374 mm shock. New bearing seals have enlarged service intervals. The WP XPLOR PDS comes with adjustable clickers for tool-less alterations on the fly.

Other features include black aluminum wheels, BRAKTEC braking systems with 260/240 mm front and rear discs, a new switchcube selection unit for the handlebars, and in-mold graphics and aesthetics that perfectly complement the look and image of the KTM SX and KTM EXC lines.

Technical highlights

New 2025 model from the ground up, new in-house KTM drivetrain

11 kW nominal power, 18.5 kW peak power, 37 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 59 mph

20 percent more battery potential. Eight-hour charging time with 660 W unit, 1.5h with 3.3 kW power charger (0-100 percent capacity), and 5 kWh battery capacity for two to three hours of Enduro riding time

21-inch/18-inch aluminum wheels

Adjustable and light WP XACT and XPLOR suspension technology redesigned chromoly steel frame purpose-built for the platform and 251-pound total weight

Removable battery in less than 10 minutes

The new 2025 KTM FREERIDE E will be rolling off the Austrian production line and will be available at authorized KTM dealers in January 2025.