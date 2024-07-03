Moto Morini unveils 2025 Calibro models

Moto Morini has launched its Calibro and Calibro Bagger cruiser models. The Calibro is available now and the Calibro Bagger will arrive in August. Powered by a 700cc liquid-cooled in-line twin-cylinder engine with a slipper clutch set inside a double cradle steel frame, these bikes deliver impressive performance across the entire powerband. The models have 68 hp output that ensures powerful and controlled throttle response, whether commuting to work on city streets, dominating winding canyons, or hitting the open road.

The Calibro and Calibro Bagger come equipped with best-in-class features such as Bosch ABS and EFI system, belt drive, USB port, full LED lighting, 41-millimeter forks, adjustable rear shocks, classic analog instrumentation with modern digital display, lightweight tubeless alloy rims paired with a 16-inch rear and 18-inch front tire. Designed for both rideability and dynamic performance, the Calibro and Calibro Bagger offer a comfortable 28-inch seat height and a relaxed riding position ideal for all types of riders seeking effortless handling and an exhilarating riding experience mile after mile. With Moto Morini’s warranty, three years and unlimited miles, riders will hit the road with confidence.

With a $5,999 MSRP for the Calibro and $6,799 for the Calibro Bagger, these new classic cruisers from Moto Morini represent exceptional value for riders seeking the ideal blend of style, performance, comfort, and affordability. The Calibro is offered in Metallic Red or Metallic Gray, while the Calibro Bagger comes in Metallic Black.