Rider Magazine reviews the 2024 Moto Morini Calibro

At the recent AIMExpo powersports show, Moto Morini announced the release of the 2024 Moto Morini Calibro cruiser. The company also unveiled the 2025 Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 adventure bike, the 2025 Corsaro 750 and Corsaro Sport sportbikes.

After reviewing the bike, Rider Magazine shares:

The Moto Morini Calibro, which will also be available in an all-black bagger version with hard saddlebags, front fairing, and a windscreen, is powered by the same 649cc parallel-Twin with DOHC and 4 valves per cylinder as the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo SCR scrambler and STR roadster. When we tested those two bikes in foothills of the Italian Alps, our reviewer said the engine “feels refined and accessible, with a linear build of power and torque from 3,000 rpm all the way to the hard-action 10,500-rpm limiter.”

Moto Morini says the engine has been revised for the cruiser to “transmit pleasurable driving pulsations while ensuring smooth running.” The Calibro also has a belt final drive, as opposed to the chain final drive on the Seiemmezzos.

Stopping power comes from a 2-piston front caliper biting a 320mm disc and a 1-piston rear caliper with a 255mm disc, and Bosch ABS is standard. A 41mm fork provides 5.5 inches of travel, while preload-adjustable dual shocks give a vintage look and offer 4.3 inches of travel.

The Calibro has a 58.7-inch wheelbase and rides on aluminum spoked tubeless wheels, 18 inches in the front and 17 inches in the back.

The Moto Morini Calibro has adjustable footpegs, either forward for a more relaxed seating position or back for a sportier ride. The seat height is 28.3 inches, and the pillion can be removed and replaced with an accessory rear shell that follows the fender line.

It has an approximately four-gallon tank and a dry weight of 441 pounds.

Pricing for the 2024 Moto Morini Calibro has not yet been announced.