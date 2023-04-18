Moto Morini taps Ironhorse Funding as preferred U.S. lending partner

Ironhorse Funding, LLC and Moto Morini have formed a strategic partnership naming Ironhorse as the preferred lending partner to finance the Italian brand's motorcycles sold through the company’s growing network of U.S. dealerships.

Moto Morini was formed in 1937 and is well-established in Europe. In January the company announced its entrance into the American market.

“We’re thrilled to have Ironhorse Funding support our mission with its full-spectrum financing options,” says Chris McGee, Chief Operating Officer at Moto Morini.

Moto Morini’s American headquarters are based in Irvine, CA and the company is accepting applications from dealers nationwide that are interested in carrying the prestigious brand. Moto Morini is currently offering multiple models rich in features and optional accessories.

“Our mission is to deliver full-spectrum finance solutions and exceptional service in the motorcycle, powersports, RV, and marine markets,” said Ironhorse Funding Chief Administrative Officer Cheryl Cabral. “Moto Morini’s passion for excellence is exhilarating and we’re excited to bring Ironhorse Funding’s 5-star customer service to these customers.”