Italian motorcycle brand enters U.S. market

Moto Morini has announced its entrance into the American market. With the addition of the U.S., Moto Morini further increases its rapidly growing global presence which includes operations in Italy, India and Asia.

Moto Morini, an Italian motorcycle brand with European headquarters in Milan, was founded in 1937 by the famed motorcycle designer Alfonso Morini and has long been the symbol of Italian innovation and performance. Moto Morini brings decades of master craftsmanship, exceptional Italian design, premium quality and unparalleled performance to the U.S. with a portfolio of motorcycles to meet and exceed the demands of today’s riders on and off the road.

The new Moto Morini American headquarters in Irvine, California, is in the heart of the motorcycle industry and will service dealers nationwide. With premium quality, impeccably designed, high performance motorcycles as well as leading edge apparel with famous Italian style, exceptional accessories and world class service and support, Moto Morini strives to make an immediate and lasting impact in the American motorcycle market.

Moto Morini is now accepting new dealer applications and hiring dealer development and product support personnel. Please email contact@MotoMorini.com for more information.