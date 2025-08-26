DealersLatest NewsMoto MoriniMotorcycleNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Moto Morini U.S. sales surge 82% as 2026 models hit showrooms

The StaffAugust 26, 2025

Moto Morini is accelerating its U.S. momentum, with year-to-date retail sales up 82%, driven by an expanding dealer network and the introduction of new 2026 models.

The new Calibro 700 Bagger has quickly become a top seller. The brand promises to keep the pipeline moving with the upcoming 2026 Vettore 450 twin-cylinder ADV, which is set to be revealed soon. (Photo: Moto Morini)

Leading the charge is the redesigned X-Cape 700 adventure bike and the new Calibro 700 Bagger, which has quickly become a top seller. The brand will keep the pipeline moving with the upcoming 2026 Vettore 450 twin-cylinder ADV, which the company describes as a lightweight, high-performance machine with iconic Italian style.

“With retail sales topping 82% year-to-date and new 2026 models on showroom floors now, combined with more new models available soon, dealers truly do get more with Moto Morini,” — Chris McGee, COO of Moto Morini.

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Milan, Moto Morini combines Italian design and craftsmanship with modern performance. The company’s North American headquarters is based in Irvine, California, where it continues to expand dealer support and retail presence.

Moto Morini COO Chris McGee
Chris McGee, COO of Moto Morini, states that the sales growth has been driven by their expanding dealer network and a fresh influx of new models. (Photo: Moto Morini)

With sales growth outpacing much of the market and more models on the way, Moto Morini is positioning itself as a strong opportunity for U.S. dealers seeking a premium brand with momentum.

More information is available at MotoMoriniUSA.com.

