LiveWire reveals S2 Alpinista details

LiveWire has released details about the third bike in its S2 platform. The S2 Alpinista joins the S2 Del Mar and S2 Mulholland, with the LiveWire One remaining at the top end of the lineup.

LiveWire Alpinista Glacier Silver (Photos: Rider Magazine, LiveWire)

LiveWire describes the Alpinista as the brand’s first sport standard, as it’s equipped with 17-inch wheels and tires rather than the pair of 19-inchers on the flat-track-inspired Del Mar or the 19/17 combo on the cruisery Mulholland. With an MSRP of $15,999, the Alpinista slots in $250 cheaper than the Del Mar and $500 less than the Mulholland.

Key specs include a 24.5-degree rake with 3.6 inches of trail, along with a 56.8-inch wheelbase. It scales in at 434 lb whether or not its “tank” is full. A sprint from 0 to 60 mph can be made in just 3.0 seconds thanks to the instant 84 hp on tap, with a top speed governed to 99 mph. LiveWire claims the Alpinista can exploit a 52-degree lean angle on the left side before scraping pegs, while the right side is limited to 44.2 degrees.

The Alpinista can be fitted with a host of factory accessories, including a sport seat, windscreen, soft and hard bags, luggage racks, and cosmetic enhancements.

Equipped with a 10.5-kWh battery pack, the Alpinista is claimed to have a city range of up to 120 miles and 71 miles on the highway. Like its S2 siblings, the Alpinista uses standard Level 1 and Level 2 charging capabilities, but not high-speed Level 3 DCFC charging. Taking the battery from 20-80% requires 78 minutes on a Level 2 charger or 5.9 hours on a regular 120-volt household current.

The Alpinista is equipped with a 6-axis IMU from Bosch that provides lean-sensitive antilock braking and cornering-enhanced traction-control systems. Four preset ride modes and two custom modes allow riders to select the responses most suitable to their needs.

The new LiveWire Alpinista differentiates itself from its S2 siblings by using a pair of 17-inch wheels.

Bumps are damped by Showa suspension components, with a fully adjustable 43mm inverted fork and a linkage-equipped shock that’s adjustable for preload and rebound damping. Suspension travel is 4.7 inches at both ends. The front brake uses a Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock caliper biting on a 300mm disc.

Source: Rider Magazine