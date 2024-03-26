LiveWire reveals S2 Mulholland performance cruiser

LiveWire has unveiled the all-new S2 Mulholland, available at all U.S. and Canadian dealers. The Mulholland represents a shift in design at LiveWire as the company has reimagined the profile and silhouette of the motorcycle while also using sustainable materials in key components for the first time. The new model is listed at $15,999.

As LiveWire’s performance cruiser, the S2 Mulholland design departs from traditional internal combustion motorcycles in the cruiser category, which typically celebrate the gas tank. The electric S2 platform allowed the design team to create a new profile and experience that prominently displays the brake lines and wiring harness, creating a stronger connection between the rider and motorcycle.

The LiveWire S2 Mulholland is priced at $15,999 and will be available to U.S. and Canadian dealers in 2024. Photo courtesy of LiveWire

Sustainable materials

The S2 Mulholland continues to push the design envelope further with LiveWire’s first use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials across key touch points on the bike including bodywork, seat and secondary plastic components.

The model’s front and rear fenders are manufactured using CAP Hemp bio-composite. The motorcycle’s radiator shrouds and wiring caddies are manufactured from HYLON OCEAN (PCR Nylon 6), the origin of which are discarded ocean fishing nets, further reducing the reliance on petroleum-based plastics. LiveWire also manufactured the seat using petroleum-free, recyclable silicone rather than leather or vinyl.

The bike will be available in an optional eco-friendly unpainted Lunar White finish that elevates the CAP Hemp material while minimizing the use of traditional plastics and paints. Liquid Black will be the sole painted option available.

Performance & charging

The S2 Mulholland is based on LiveWire’s S2 platform, and the riding characteristics of the motorcycle demonstrate the same level of performance established with S2 Del Mar. Weighing 432 pounds, the Mulholland is capable of a 3.3 second zero to sixty time thanks to the 84 horsepower and 194 ft-lb of torque available to the rider. The 10.5 kWh pack contributes 121 miles of city riding range and 73 miles of highway range at 55mph. The model also shares the same charging technology available on Del Mar, with Level 1 and Level 2 equipped as standard.

Charging Times:

L1- 20-80% in 5.9 hours

L2- 20-80% in 78 minutes

Riding experience

While the S2 Mulholland utilizes the same S2 platform, the riding experience has been reshaped by the rider triangle and updated standard equipment which diverges dramatically from Del Mar. Using a six-inch handlebar riser, the handlebars are positioned higher and further back, allowing the rider to sit with a more upright riding position, reinforcing the riding style and the performance cruiser experience in contrast to the flat track-inspired Del Mar. The motorcycle’s 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels come equipped with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tires, to utilize the Mulholland’s 55°/50° left and right lean angles.

Accessories and availability

Expected throughout Q2 and Q3, a range of S2 Mulholland accessories including passenger seats and pegs, windscreens, soft and hard bags, luggage racks and cosmetic pieces will be launching to further add to the unique riding experience and visual appeal of S2 Mulholland.

The new electric performance cruiser will be limited to the U.S. and Canada for 2024, with deliveries for additional markets currently planned for 2025. Customers can configure the model’s colors and accessories online, send their order directly to a retail partner or work with a LiveWire product expert.