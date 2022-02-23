Electric LiveWire’s first showroom opens in Malibu

The first LiveWire Experience Center, designed to offer a fully immersive experience centered on the all-electric LiveWire ONE motorcycle, has opened in Malibu, California. Inspired by the soulful connection of riding LiveWire ONE, the Experience Center looks to introduce the electric riding experience to visitors while also creating a community space for LiveWire riders.

“California is one of the most established electric vehicle markets in the world and is an ideal location for the first LiveWire Experience Center,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “The LiveWire ONE motorcycle is designed for the pursuit of urban adventure and the Malibu area offers superb riding in a variety of environments, both urban and beyond. The Experience Center will give both riders and non- riders a chance to engage with the LiveWire brand and ultimately experience the thrill of riding the most desirable electric motorcycle available today.”

The LiveWire Experience Center was created by LiveWire in collaboration with London-based designer Steve Lidbury. The interior expresses cool urban adventure, with polished concrete, engineered wood, perforated steel and detailed textures. The 1,766-square-foot space incorporates a virtual showroom to support live video chats with LiveWire representatives, displays of LiveWire technology and design, a collaborative showcase featuring displays by LiveWire partners, socializing and event space and LiveWire One motorcycles available for demo rides. Customers can place an order for a new LiveWire ONE motorcycle online and take delivery at home or locally, courtesy of an authorized LiveWire dealer.

It's located at 3848 Cross Creek Road in Malibu.

Announcing LiveWire Future-Forward Financing

The LiveWire Future-Forward Financing Program provides a 48-month LiveWire ONE ownership experience, with a shorter, simplified, lease-like term with multiple ways to end the program based on customer needs. Unlike a traditional loan where the buyer may be responsible for higher monthly payments and longer terms, the LiveWire Future-Forward Financing Program is available at a payment as low as $286 a month for 47 months with only 10% down, plus a final 48th payment of $9,948.97. At the end of the 48-month term, you have the option to:

• Return2 the LiveWire ONE motorcycle to the dealership, simply ending the program.

• Trade in the LiveWire ONE for any new LiveWire model, beginning a new 48-month program.

• Refinance1 or pay off the remaining balance, owning the LiveWire outright.

With the LiveWire Future-Forward Financing Program it’s easier than ever to start riding down the road on an exciting new LiveWire ONE all-electric motorcycle.

Redefining Electric

LiveWire ONE was created to redefine electric, delivering the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul:

• Haptic heartbeat adds a touch of humanity to electricity

• Stream directions, monitor alerts, and track recharge status

• Smooth power from the electric motor that can produce 100% of its rated torque instantly

• Recharge DC Fast Charge 0 to 100% in 60 minutes/0 to 80% in 45 minutes**

• 146 miles of city range, capable of traveling beyond the urban grid

• Define how LiveWire ONE performs and personalize your experience

• Advanced rider systems and a 6-axis IMU tracks and anticipates change