LiveWire releases second electric motorcycle

LiveWire opened reservations for the production version of the all-electric S2 Del Mar motorcycle on Tuesday. The model is the first to feature the new Arrow architecture and to sit next to the LiveWire ONE— the company’s flagship electric motorcycle.

The production S2 Del Mar will deliver immediately after the Launch Edition, which sold out this past May in 18 minutes. Priority delivery was given to customers with confirmed reservations.

The Del Mar Launch Edition models will feature three unique colors: Pacific Gray, Nightfall Blue and Asphalt Black at an MSRP of $16,999.

All-new LiveWire S2 Del Mar.

Performance highlights include expected outcomes at production of output of 80 horsepower (59.6 kW), 184 ft-lb of torque, 75 minute 20%-80% recharge time using L2 and 431 pounds of weight, delivering a projected 0-to-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. The range for city riding is targeted to be 110 miles.

“Today we are pleased to be opening reservations for the production edition of the S2 Del Mar – our second LiveWire motorcycle and the next step in the evolution of the LiveWire Brand,” Jochen Zeitz, chairman and CEO of LiveWire Group Inc., said. “The modular ARROW architecture underpinning the Del Mar, developed in-house at LiveWire Labs, demonstrates our ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. We’re excited about the future at LiveWire and look forward to the company creating the path to the electrification of motorcycling.”

LiveWire’s scalable Arrow architecture with proprietary battery, motor, charging and control systems debuts on the Del Mar model and was designed at LiveWire Labs in Mountain View, California. The Arrow architecture is intended to be modular and serves as the central component of the motorcycle chassis.

Built for agility, and soulful by design, the S2 Del Mar is the mark of urban riding and beyond. The model presents an upright position for a comfortable and controlled riding experience. It is also equipped with custom developed LiveWire Dunlop DT1 tires equally capable on paved and dirt surfaces.

Equipped with L1 and L2 charging capabilities, over-the-air updates and a four-inch TFT LCD display, the riding is immediately different and instantly familiar as LiveWire. The 10.5 kWh pack that powers the bike is the central component of the Arrow architecture, and first in-house design from LiveWire. Complete performance highlights and equipment specifications will be published at the time of retail launch.

Delivery of the production version is planned to follow the Launch Edition, with an expected timeline set for the spring of 2023. All LiveWire S2 Del Mar motorcycles will be assembled at Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, Pennsylvania.

*Range estimates are based on expected performance on a fully charged battery and are derived from SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure data on a sample motorcycle under ideal laboratory conditions. Actual range will vary depending on personal riding habits, road and driving conditions, ambient weather, vehicle condition and maintenance, tire pressure, vehicle configuration (parts and accessories) and vehicle loading (cargo, rider and passenger weight).