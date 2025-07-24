LiveWire e-motorcycles available for training at California riding academy

LiveWire, the electric motorcycle Harley-Davidson launched in 2021, announced that Bartels’ Harley-Davidson Riding Academy in Marina del Rey, California, is the first new rider program in the U.S. to offer certified training on LiveWire’s all-electric S2 motorcycles.

Bartels’ Riding Academy is the first new rider program in the nation to offer certified training on LiveWire e-motorcycles. (Photo: LiveWire)

This first-of-its-kind program removes the complexity of learning clutch and gear operation, allowing students to focus on balance, braking, and control from the onset of instruction. LiveWire’s electric motorcycles deliver smooth, intuitive acceleration and confident braking — all with the quiet assurance of an electric powertrain.

“This partnership is about breaking down barriers and empowering the next generation of riders. By integrating LiveWire motorcycles into rider training, Bartels’ is redefining what it means to learn to ride — making it more accessible, more intuitive, and better aligned with the future of motorcycling,” — Karim Donnez, CEO of LiveWire.

Redefining the first ride

LiveWire’s clutch-free learning experience removes a common barrier for new riders, allowing them to focus on braking, cornering, and throttle control. To support safety and skill development, all S2 training bikes are equipped with custom frame protection kits developed by LiveWire and installed by Bartels’ Harley-Davidson. Each motorcycle also features software calibrated for new riders, including softened throttle response, adjusted regenerative braking, and enhanced traction control. This setup ensures a safe, controlled, and confidence-building experience — without compromising the performance and design that defines LiveWire.

Certified instruction, real-world credentials

Students at Bartels’ Harley-Davidson receive expert instruction from trainers certified by both the California Motorcyclist Safety Program and the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy. Upon successful completion of the New Rider Course, graduates earn a Basic Rider Course completion card, providing a clear path to becoming a licensed motorcyclist.

A national vision for EV rider education

This milestone in Marina del Rey is just the beginning. LiveWire plans to expand electric motorcycle training to additional Riding Academy locations across the country, supporting the brand’s mission to lead the transformation of motorcycling through electrification and make EV riding more accessible to a broader range of new riders.

To sign up or learn more, visit: https://lvwr.co/newrider.