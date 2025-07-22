Thousands attend annual Harley-Davidson event in Milwaukee

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival drew in thousands of enthusiasts to the Milwaukee region’s Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Headquarters, and local Harley-Davidson dealerships during the four-day event held July 10-13.

Thousands were in attendance at the main stage at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront to see Chris Stapleton and other performers. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival represented the commitment by Harley-Davidson to its hometown community and a way to promote the region. Next year’s festival is scheduled for July 9-12 in Milwaukee.

Chris Stapleton Rocks the Main Stage

Chris Stapleton played to a sold-out crowd on the main stage at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront. Following Stapleton were performances by Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, The Droptines, ÖOF TATATÁ, and other artists to close out the event. The Monster Energy Freestyle Motocross shows featured pro riders Axell Hodges and Takayuki Higashino.

Unfortunately, due to severe weather in the area, Harley-Davidson had to end Friday’s show earlier than hoped. Due to the shortened performance schedule, all 1-day Friday tickets purchased through official festival ticketing agent Front Gate Tickets will receive a full refund, and all 2-day tickets will receive a 50% refund.

The Harley-Davidson Museum

On July 10, the Harley-Davidson Museum hosted the official Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Kickoff Party and Military Appreciation Day, featuring a free concert performance by Buckcherry. More than 15,000 motorcycles and over 32,000 attendees visited the museum and experienced the Ives Brothers Wall of Death Stunt Show and the V-Twin Visionary Custom Motorcycle Showcase.

Harley-Davidson Dealership Events

Six Milwaukee-area authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted events and entertainment during the run of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. Those dealerships included House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend), and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc).

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Guests enjoyed a self-guided tour of engine assembly and machining at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls. A wide selection of 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles were available for free test rides.

Harley-Davidson Headquarters

A guided historical tour through the current H-D headquarters, which once served as the original manufacturing factory, was enjoyed by guests. Juneau Avenue was also the starting point for the Women’s Ride on July 12 in memory of “the first lady of motorcycling,” Nancy Davidson, and supporting the Cancer Research Institute. Davidson Park, the outdoor community hub created by the Harley-Davidson Foundation, hosted an event with free music, an antique motorcycle show, and lawn games.

Visit www.hdhomecoming.com and follow @hdhomecoming on Instagram and Facebook to be the first to know about the 2026 lineup, tickets, and more festival updates.

