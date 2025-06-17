DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Evan Schipper acquires Gateway Harley-Davidson, merges with Doc’s to form St. Louis Harley-Davidson

The StaffJune 17, 2025

In a strategic move to consolidate and strengthen Harley-Davidson operations in the St. Louis market, veteran dealer Evan Schipper has acquired Gateway Harley-Davidson from Matt Chiappetta. The transaction was facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services, marking Schipper’s fourth Harley-Davidson dealership deal with the firm.

Posted to Gateway Harley’s Facebook page on May 30. Gateway Harley-Davidson has served St. Louis since 1948 and will now merge with Doc’s Harley-Davidson to form St. Louis Harley-Davidson.

Gateway Harley-Davidson has served the St. Louis riding community since 1948. Originally established as Broadway Harley-Davidson by WWII veteran and AMA Hall of Famer Earl Widman, the dealership relocated to its current site near I-55 and historic Route 66 in 2002. The location, now renamed St. Louis Harley-Davidson, continues to offer sweeping views of the iconic Gateway Arch.

As part of the acquisition, Schipper closed Doc’s Harley-Davidson and merged operations into the Gateway facility, consolidating inventory, staff, and resources under the new St. Louis Harley-Davidson banner. The combined dealership aims to deliver a more robust customer experience with expanded product offerings, more events, and a larger team.

Evan Schipper closed Doc’s Harley-Davidson and merged operations into the Gateway facility, consolidating inventory, staff, and resources under the new St. Louis Harley-Davidson banner. (Photo: Facebook)

“We are excited to consolidate the market and provide more products, events, and a bigger staff to best support the St. Louis riding community,” Schipper says.

Evan Schipper, active in the Harley-Davidson business since 2006, now operates five dealerships across the Midwest, including stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio. The consolidation reflects an ongoing trend among multi-store operators seeking efficiency and market strength in the powersports retail landscape.

The seller, Matt Chiappetta, who owned Gateway Harley-Davidson from 2016 to 2025, will continue to operate Open Road Harley-Davidson in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

Performance Brokerage Services, represented by George C. Chaconas, Courtney A. Bernhard, and Juan C. Pardo of the firm’s Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division, advised exclusively on the buy-side. Chaconas noted the acquisition “allowed Evan to consolidate by closing Doc’s Harley-Davidson and merging it with Gateway under one new ownership—St. Louis Harley-Davidson.”

The dealership will continue operating at 3600 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis under its new name.

