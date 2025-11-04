LiveWire set to showcase new products and developments at EICMA

Harley-Davidson’s electric spin-off LiveWire announced it will present its most comprehensive display to date at the EICMA International Motorshow in Milan, Italy, from Nov. 4-9. The showcase will feature new electric motorcycle offerings, and progress on key development projects — including the upcoming maxi-scooter and law enforcement solutions.

The S4 Honcho will be unveiled for the first time at EICMA 2025. (Photos: LiveWire)

S4 Honcho European debut

LiveWire will introduce the S4 Honcho Trail and Street models to European audiences at EICMA 2025 for the first time. These 125cc-equivalent mini-motos mark the next phase of LiveWire’s growth strategy, designed to expand access and affordability for riders globally. The Street will qualify for A1 licenses in Europe and the UK and M-endorsement in the U.S., offering lightweight, urban-friendly electric mobility with intuitive performance and removable batteries. The Trail does not require a license, making it even more accessible for riders. Production is targeted to begin in the spring of 2026.

S2 Maxi-Scooter preview

LiveWire’s strategic partnership with Kymco has brought along a joint development project for LiveWire’s debut maxi-scooter. The initiative aims to deliver an electric riding experience that combines category convenience with the proven performance and excitement of LiveWire’s S2 powertrain.

The S2 Maxi-Scooter.

At EICMA 2025, LiveWire will share the evolution of the project, moving from digital render to full-scale concept to showcase capabilities and intentions for the category. Building on the S2 portfolio, the maxi-scooter introduces a new design language and form factor, representing LiveWire’s first entry into this segment.

S2 Alpinista Corsa and Patrol editions

LiveWire’s S2 line will also be shown at EICMA, including a new concept, the S2 Alpinista Corsa. Corsa is LiveWire’s conceptual platform showcasing DC Fast Charging technology capable of recharging a 10kWh pack from 20% to 80% in under 10 minutes. Featuring BST Twin Tek wheels, Öhlins front and rear suspension, clip-ons, billet triple clamps and rear sets, and carbon fiber components including the front fender, belt guards, and radiator shrouds.

LiveWire’s S2 Alpinista Corsa.

LiveWire will also showcase an Alpinista Patrol unit, highlighting its strategy for delivering EV solutions tailored to law enforcement needs.

Next-generation connected experience e-bikes

LiveWire is working with c.technology AG to develop a connected platform for riders in North America and Europe. The solution will include a mobile and web application suite offering real-time vehicle data, location-based features, and community engagement tools.

Built on c.technology’s secure cloud architecture, it ensures OEM-grade integration and scalability for future enhancements. Designed for compatibility with Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire model and LiveWire One motorcycles, the platform restores and enhances connected functionality with a robust, future-ready ecosystem.

The full LiveWire lineup will be on display at Hall 14, Stand E42 at the Fiera Milano venue adjacent to the Harley-Davidson display.