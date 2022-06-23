LiveWire CEO named by Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tralisa Maraj as chief financial officer at LiveWire.

Maraj joins LiveWire with extensive experience in leadership, corporate governance, accounting and finance. Maraj formerly served as both CFO & corporate secretary for CGX Energy Inc. and previously served as chief accounting officer.

Prior to CGX, Maraj served as corporate controller at Remora Energy Management. Maraj started her career at PWC, holding various roles over 14 years at the firm.

"It's great to have Tralisa join the team at such an exciting point in LiveWire's journey to becoming the first publicly traded EV company in the U.S.," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, CEO and president of Harley-Davidson.