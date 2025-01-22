PSB hands out major awards at Accelerate

Last night, Powersports Business editors handed out some major trophies to its Honors Awards winners at the end of the Accelerate’s Day 1 conference sessions in the Sheraton Charlotte. Even with the bitter cold temperatures and snow falling in North Carolina, attendees happily huddled together in CJ’s restaurant for some moonshine and appetizers before the awards ceremony began. In total, PSB handed out more than 40 awards to those in attendance. Below is a small photo gallery of the event.

Sam Nehme, owner of Broward Motorsports, took home the coveted Best In Class Leadership Award, followed by two other awards for his team members in the 40 Under 40 category and Women With Spark category.

Montana Bolin of Hubbard Powersports also took home her first Women With Spark trophy with her father Glen and sister Madelyn in attendance. Get Dirty Bikes also showed up and showed out for their second Best In Class award.

The award winners were announced in the January edition of Powersports Business.