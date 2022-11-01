Dealership enjoys annual employee ride/product training day

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard got an "exclusive" invite to join Hubbard Powersports, located in Russellville, Arkansas, during its Employee Ride/Product Training day. Madelyn, of course, is the daughter of owners Glen and Melissa Hubbard and the younger sister of Montana Bolin, part owner and general manager. Naturally, Madelyn didn't hesitate to join in on the combo platter day of work and fun.

Madelyn spoke with Glen Hubbard about the importance and benefits of the employee ride, a day-long outing on the trail system around New Blaine, Arkansas (pop. 173). “We go on an annual ride for comradery and we do it so employees can stay connected to customers' wants and needs. It's good training and a lot of fun,” he said.

The Hubbard Powersports crew stops at an overlook in New Blaine, Arkansas, after a morning on the trails.

For many years the dealership organized customer-based rides, while in the previous five years, the rides have become employee-focused. “When you have people that you love working with, you want to make them happy,” he said.

“It’s really nice to be out on the trails. We’ll stop every once in a while, kick tires and ask questions. It helps them get training and seat time, once again, so that they can understand what customers may need when it comes to parts and accessories or new unit sales,” he said. He discussed that it has always remained the dealership's priority to provide customers with the unit that will fit their needs the most.

Hubbard Powersports office manager Brooke Holloway and owner Glen Hubbard cruise through the trails in the Can-Am Maverick Sport XMR 1000R.

The Can-Am dealership has also recently become a Sea-Doo and Switch dealer. Service manager Mark Haney discussed the service department and the changes to come with the dealership's upcoming expansion.

“We didn’t slow down at all last year and it’s looking like we’re not going to slow down this year,” he said. There are currently five service technicians and along with the upcoming renovations that will take place within the building, an additional tech will likely be hired.

All in all, it was a day filled with great trails, many smiles and a lot of learning. Many employees are powersports enthusiasts themselves, so it was full-throttle ripping through the trails under the vibrant fall foliage.

Parts specialist Bryce Chilcoat relaxes on his four-wheeler while employees stop for a snack and water break.

Glen Hubbard parks his ride for the day to check out an overlook.

Hubbard gives employees the run down on the importance of helping customers find the unit that is right for them.

After lunch, Hubbard explores the capabilities of the Can-Am Maverick Sport XMR 1000R.

Service technician Anthony Defreese drives through the trails getting a feel for the Can-Am Defender.

Hubbard maps out the ride for the day.

Check out our TikTok video to get a glimpse of the day:

