Powersports Business opens 2024 40 Under 40 nomination form

Powersports Business is excited to share that the nomination form for the 2024 40 Under 40 Award is open. We invite industry people to nominate professionals under 40 years old who go above and beyond as proactive leaders, teammates and business people.

This award program is open to all who work in the powersports industry, whether in dealerships, technology, services or manufacturing. The professionals honored here are leaders who drive improvements in sales, service, customer relations, marketing and technology, engineering, and more. They help grow the industry locally and nationally.

We will recognize these individuals at the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Awards Ceremony. Visit the Powersports Business Accelerate website to register to join us in Charlotte, North Carolina, January 19-22, 2025.