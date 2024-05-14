40 Under 40Accelerate ConferenceDealersLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Powersports Business opens 2024 40 Under 40 nomination form

The StaffMay 14, 2024

Powersports Business is excited to share that the nomination form for the 2024 40 Under 40 Award is open. We invite industry people to nominate professionals under 40 years old who go above and beyond as proactive leaders, teammates and business people.

This award program is open to all who work in the powersports industry, whether in dealerships, technology, services or manufacturing. The professionals honored here are leaders who drive improvements in sales, service, customer relations, marketing and technology, engineering, and more. They help grow the industry locally and nationally.

We will recognize these individuals at the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Awards Ceremony. Visit the Powersports Business Accelerate website to register to join us in Charlotte, North Carolina, January 19-22, 2025.

Tags
The StaffMay 14, 2024

Related Articles

40under40-powersports-business

Last chance to nominate dealers, industry leaders for Accelerate awards

July 27, 2023
40under40-powersports-business

40 Under 40 – PSB recognizes the future of powersports

January 5, 2023
Hansen-cruiser-headshot-powersports-business

Powersports Business appoints new editor

December 14, 2022
Powersports Business, magazine, dealership, brick and mortar,

Dealership gets big-time testimonial from former NFLer

June 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button