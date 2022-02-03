2022 Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401 unveiled

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. has announced the availability of the 2022 street lineup, including the 701 Supermoto, Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401. Enhancing their unique aesthetic, the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 both boast new graphics for 2022. This range of dynamic, single-cylinder models joins the recently-launched Norden 901, a well-appointed, go-anywhere global traveler that connects roads to the unknown.

Offering rugged styling in a progressive package, the Svartpilen 401 delivers a dynamic riding experience in the urban environment and out of town. The strong and tractable 373 cc, single-cylinder engine, streel trellis frame, low weight and high-performance WP APEX suspension combine to make a machine that is capable and manageable. ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS offer powerful, controlled stopping, while the Easy Shift allows for clutchless gear changes.Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires add to its rugged looks and offer exceptional grip on a wide variety of terrain.

The Vitpilen 401 shares the Svartpilen 401’s 373 cc engine, giving it the same wide-ranging ability both in town and out on twisty roads. A dynamic chassis, easy ergonomics and low weight make for an engaging ride, while the WP APEX suspension guarantees instant rider feedback. The Vitpilen 401 also benefits from ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS for outstanding stopping power, as well as Easy Shift for clutchless gear changes. With its smart, striking finish and design, the Vitpilen 401 shows its true colors for 2022.

The new graphics of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models enhance their stunning appearance, and reflect the progressive mix of modern thinking and classic design informed by the brand’s Swedish heritage.

Technical highlights:

Striking new graphics highlight the progressive design

High-strength steel trellis frame

Reliable and efficient single-cylinder engine

State-of-the-art Easy Shift function and ride-by-wire throttle

Premium build quality and finish

LED headlight and taillight

Lightweight and nimble handling

High-quality components and technology fitted standard

Offering incredible power in a lightweight, versatile package and paired with next-level technology and rider aids, the 701 Supermoto returns to conquer city streets, mountain passes, or track-day chicanes. The nimble chassis with WP suspension and torquey 692.7 cc engine offer unmatched single-cylinder performance, while the Swedish functionality delivers stylish and modern design.

The highly-anticipated Norden 901 has finally hit dealer floors. With Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Rally machines as a source of inspiration and industry-leading electronic rider aids, it delivers the ideal blend between offroad capability and world-traveler rideability. Sprung with adjustable WP APEX suspension (220 mm) and powered by an 889 cc parallel twin engine with a 5-gal (19-L) fuel tank, this is a motorcycle to make even the longest riding days rewarding, no matter how far the rider chooses to go, on-road or off.

Providing additional performance options, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Technical Accessories range – a complete collection of thoughtfully designed, high-quality components to further improve performance and increase durability. In addition, the Functional Offroad Apparel collection allows riders to create a personalized look with protective items that assure the highest levels of protection and comfort.

The 2022 Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401 and Norden 901 are all available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers now. The 2022 701 Supermoto will be available with the rest of the street range this May.

