Husqvarna updates its 701 Enduro and Supermoto bikes

Husqvarna Mobility announced the 2026 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto models — two machines the manufacturer says were upgraded with stronger engines, new bodywork, and advanced technology.

On the open road, the 701 Enduro is a highly proficient machine with an understated, Swedish-inspired white and blue livery. (Photos Husqvarna Mobility)

701 Enduro

Dynamic Slip Adjust (DSA) is a brand-new feature on the 701 Enduro. Available exclusively in optional Rally Mode, it automatically adjusts the permitted rear wheel slip based on the available traction in any given situation. Importantly, DSA is designed solely to increase rear wheel slip by lowering the level of Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) when additional spin is needed.

2026 701 Enduro

In practice, if a rider is using a high MTC setting and hits a muddy patch or steep climb, the system temporarily allows more wheel spin without cutting engine power. Once traction is regained, torque and slip levels automatically return to the original MTC setting.

701 Supermoto

Supermoto+ ABS, fitted to the 701 Supermoto, builds on the popular Supermoto ABS Modes from previous generations. This new feature allows riders to deliberately slide the rear wheel through a limited angle when entering corners. During this maneuver, ABS remains active on the front wheel for continued stability.

Also exclusive to the 701 Supermoto, the new Sport ABS enables the rider to brake more aggressively before the ABS intervenes, with control maintained on both the front and rear wheels. Compared to Road ABS, Sport ABS permits higher brake pressure at greater lean angles, offering improved control and allowing experienced riders to brake harder before ABS engagement.

2026 701 Supermoto

Both bikes now feature a redesigned LC4 engine that is compliant with the latest emissions requirements. This single-cylinder engine produces linear and controllable power, ensuring performance with chassis agility and handling. Additionally, the updated WP suspension and new electronics include advanced ride modes and ABS options.

Each updated 701 model includes a new 4.2-inch TFT dashboard, which offers enhanced connectivity and a modern interface. An RPM display and gear selection indicator are clearly visible, while the overall layout stays slim and minimal in its design.

From the handlebars, riders can quickly personalize their motorcycle by engaging their choice of ride modes and by activating or deactivating Traction Control or ABS.

The new 701 Supermoto will be available at authorized Husqvarna dealers beginning in November 2025, while the new 701 Enduro will arrive in April 2026.