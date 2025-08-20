Husqvarna Mobility unveils its 2026 enduro lineup

Husqvarna Mobility announced its 2026 enduro lineup, comprising of three TE range 2-strokes and the FE 450 4-stroke model, a range of machines the company says is a fit for riders of all abilities.

All four models now feature polished springs, a new pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop for enhanced damping characteristics. (Photos: Husqvarna)

Ensuring the entire range delivers best-in-class performance on every kind of terrain, the assembly of each model includes an extensive list of race-tested components. For 2026, new graphics, radiator shrouds, rear fender, and fork guards highlight the visual updates across the lineup, while a fuel line protector improves durability.

Several technical updates have been made to the WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks for improved suspension performance. All four models now feature polished springs, a new pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop for enhanced damping characteristics.

Complementing the updates, new compression and rebound settings have been introduced to the forks, as well as to the WP XACT rear shock, to retain chassis balance and refine the overall handling of each machine.

The 2-stroke offering begins with the TE 150, while the TE 250 and TE 300 round out the lineup. All models benefit from Throttle Body Injection (TBI) delivering smooth and predictable power to the rear wheel.

The 4-stroke FE 450 includes a choice of two engine maps that are accompanied by selectable Traction Control and a Quickshifter. These features maximize performance on any terrain and allow for a personalized riding experience.

Complete technical highlights for Husqvarna’s 2026 enduro lineup can be found on the company’s official press release. Machines will enter production from August and will be available worldwide at all authorized dealerships. The TE 300 model will begin production in October.