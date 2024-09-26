Husqvarna unveils updated 2025 TE 300 Pro enduro

Husqvarna Mobility has revealed its 2025 TE 300 Pro 2-stroke machine, equipped with performance-enhancing technical accessories to boost rider confidence.

Expertly assembled around a compliant and perfectly balanced chassis, the new Pro enduro machine is technically refined for 2025 to deliver improved aesthetics and handling. The gray, ergonomic bodywork from 2024 is replaced with traditional white plastics and a gray rear fender introduced to distinguish the model. Aboard the Pro model, riders can take advantage of the updated WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks with a new, adjustable spring preloaded base valve offering precise high-speed compression damping.

The 2025 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro has an advanced Engine Management System, ensuring the bike’s power delivery can be customized. Photos courtesy of Husqvarna

The WP forks retain their mid-valve piston for the smoothest possible action and consistent performance. In addition, a hydro-stop aids and maintains forward momentum after heavy landings. The proven WP XACT rear shock is easily adjustable by hand to ensure that all riders can create a personalized suspension set-up.

An advanced Engine Management System (EMS) ensures that the TE 300 Pro can be customized in terms of the power delivery. A choice of two engine maps can be toggled between and engaged – even while riding – using the Map Select Switch to suit the terrain or the preference of the rider.

Technical accessories on the TE 300 Pro include Factory Racing wheels with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims, Pro Taper handlebars, GALFER brake discs, Brembo clutch and brake systems, a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket, and front and rear disc protectors. Soft ODI grips, a dark gray seat cover with additional ribs for extra grip, and a skid plate with added linkage protection round out the list of components used to build the limited edition machine.

Technical highlights:

New competition-inspired graphics and bodywork

Revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring front forks provide precise high-speed compression damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

GALFER brake discs front and rear

Factory Racing wheelset assembled with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims

Competition seat cover with additional ribs

Polyamide skid plate with added linkage protection

Front and rear brake disc protectors

Supersprox rear sprocket

Soft compound ODI grips

TE 300 Pro engine built with TBI technology for exceptional rideability and ease of use

Map Select Switch for selectable power delivery

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for the highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

High-performance LED headlight delivers a bright light output and easy fitment

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

With the popular TE 300 as its foundation, the TE 300 Pro utilizes Throttle Body Injection (TBI). This technology ensures a predictable power delivery throughout the rev-range to create a confidence-inspiring riding experience for every competitor.

The 2025 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro bodywork is made of traditional white plastics and a gray rear fender to distinguish the model.

Alongside the Pro enduro model, the latest Functional Offroad Apparel Collection allows riders to compete in maximum comfort and style. With each item designed specifically for enduro competition, the range features multiple lines including waterproof clothing and protective wear. Additionally, for those looking to add a personal touch to their machine, a comprehensive collection of Technical Accessories is available to enhance both performance and durability.

The 2025 TE 300 Pro will be available this October.