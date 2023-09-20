Honda confirms 2024 XL750 Transalp for the U.S. market

American Honda has revealed that the highly anticipated XL750 Transalp is coming to the U.S. market for the 2024 model year. Originally introduced in 1986, the Transalp touts a rich heritage in the adventure category, where it is renowned for its ability to perform on the pavement and explore past the road’s end. Carrying this same ethos, the new-generation Transalp has been a hit in the European market over the past few months, and now U.S. customers will be able to enjoy this versatile, middleweight ADV platform.

The 2024 XL750 Transalp has been a big hit in Europe. It is now headed to the U.S. market. (Photo: American Honda)

“As the adventure category continues to thrive and evolve, customers are more eager than ever to get out and explore,” says Brandon Wilson, American Honda manager of racing and experiential marketing. “The all-new, midsize XL750 Transalp joins Honda’s iconic Africa Twin and pocket-adventurer CB500X to complete our popular True Adventure lineup, ready to deliver unforgettable outdoor experiences to U.S. ADV enthusiasts from coast to coast.”

2024 XL750 Transalp will retail for $9,999 and be available in October.

Around town or around the world, Honda’s brand-new XL750 Transalp carries the adventure forward from the iconic original. Honda says the new-generation Transalp is friendly but tough—perfect for extended touring trips, as well as the urban cut and thrust and all points in between. It adds to the formula a high-performance engine, an all-new design, and the equipment level that modern riders demand. The versatile Transalp can be fine-tuned for specific applications with Honda accessory collections that include adventure, touring, city, and comfort options.