Lindeco, GlobeScout reveal side cases for BMW ADV bikes

Lindeco Genuine Powersports has revealed the new GlobeScout XPAN+ aluminum side cases for BMW adventure motorcycles. GlobeScout combines expert craftsmanship and quality materials to bring your dealership’s customers the very best motorcycle luggage systems on the planet. GlobeScout engineers have put in countless hours to design the strongest pannier side cases on the market for BMW adventure motorcycles.

Each XPAN+ Side Case is designed in-house using high strength aluminum-magnesium alloy and rigorously tested to ensure each component meets their exacting standards.

XPAN+ Side Cases are as versatile as they are functional, with a dual-seal lid, which compresses when closed to prevent dust, debris, and water from getting in. The double-hinged lid also features a unique tethered latch system, which can be opened from either side, allowing for easy access and removal.

Hardware and components including locks, top box support, pannier frames, rivets, nuts, bolts, washers, latch parts, and brackets are made from high-grade stainless steel. GlobeScout mounting hardware contains no plastic parts. BMW bikes that did not come with OEM luggage will also need the GlobeScout Pannier Carrier.

INCLUDES

• (1) 40L XPAN+ Side Case

• (1) 45L XPAN+ Side Case

• (8) Replaceable corner protectors made of abrasion and UV resistant Nylon

• Mounting kit with pucks and hardware (18mm)

Custom designed for BMW R1200 LC Adventure (2014 - 2019) / R1250GS Adventure (2019 - 2021) / F750 GS (2017 - 2021) / F850 GS (2019 - 2021). Fits BMW OEM carrier GS Adventure models (R1250GS Adventure and F850GS Adventure), if the bike has OEM Carrier.

REQUIRED ADD-ONS

• Each individual Side Case requires 2 lock cylinder sets

• GlobeScout Pannier Carrier (if your BMW did not come with OEM luggage)