This month, we highlight recalls from BMW, Honda and Polaris. BMW M 1000 XR and M 1000 R motorcycles have a steering damper recall. Honda is recalling the ADV 160 scooter for an oil pump problem. Polaris has issued a recall for RZR Pro R a Pro R 4 side-by-sides for missing or loose rollover protective structure fasteners. Finally, Honda has recalled Pioneers and Talons for an accessory heater that may catch fire or cause burns.

BMW steering damper

BMW of North America is recalling certain 2024-’25 M 1000 XR and M 1000 R motorcycles due to a steering damper that may have a loose valve pin within the housing, which can cause an unexpected increase in steering effort. An unexpected increase in steering effort can result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. The NHTSA campaign number is 25V194000. BMW says it may affect up to 51 units.

BMW is recalling certain 2024-’25 M 1000 XR and M 1000 R motorcycles due to a steering damper that may have a loose valve pin within the housing. (Photo: NHTSA)

Dealers are being instructed to replace the steering damper free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 19, 2025.

2024-’25 Honda ADV160 oil pump

American Honda is recalling certain 2024-’25 ADV160 scooters with a pump-driven gear that may fail, resulting in a loss of drive power.

Honda is recalling certain 2024-’25 ADV160 scooters with a pump-driven gear that may fail.

Dealers will replace the oil pump-driven gear free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 26, 2025. Honda’s number for this recall is KR9. The NHTSA campaign number is 25V195000. This recall may affect up to 3,316 units.

Polaris RZR Pro R and Pro R 4 ROPS fasteners

Polaris is recalling certain 2022-’25 RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 ROVs. The recalled vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat configurations. The fasteners on the vehicle’s rollover protective structure (ROPS) pillar joints may be missing or loose, causing a hazard if the vehicle rolls over or tips over.

Polaris is recalling 2022-’25 RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 ROVs due to fasteners on the vehicle’s rollover protective structure (ROPS) pillar joints that may be missing or loose.

Polaris advises that consumers may continue to operate the recalled ROVs prior to inspection and repair at the dealer, but only if they conduct an inspection by following the ROPS Fastener Verification Instructions located on its website if the fasteners are secure and in place. Polaris is contacting registered owners directly.

Polaris has identified two vehicles with missing fasteners and one vehicle with a fastener that was not tightened. No injuries have been reported. The units affected are about 910 in the U.S. (And about 10 ROVs sold in Canada). The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall number is 25-208.

Honda accessory heaters for side-by-sides

This recall involves accessory heaters compatible with MY 2023-’25 Honda Pioneer 700, 2022-’24 Pioneer 1000, and 2022-’24 Talon 1000 UTVs. The accessory heaters were sold separately from the vehicles. Affected vehicles have been fitted with the Honda accessory heater system, which has a mounted control panel on the vehicle’s dash with controls for air speed, air flow direction and temperature. Customers can enter the vehicle’s VIN on Honda’s website to see if the vehicle is compatible with the recalled accessory heater.

The recalled ROVs have been fitted with the Honda accessory heater system, which has a mounted control panel on the vehicle’s dash with controls for air speed, air flow direction and temperature.

Consumers should stop using the recalled accessory heaters immediately and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Honda has received three reports of the recalled accessory heaters overheating, including two incidents resulting in fires and vehicle damage. No injuries have been reported. About 2,340 accessory heaters were affected by this recall. The recall number is 25-207.