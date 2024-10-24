Honda reveals 2025 Pioneer and ATV models

Honda has announced that the Pioneer 1000-5 Trail Special Edition has been added to its flagship multipurpose side-by-side platform. The premium version of the Pioneer 1000 comes standard outfitted with features typically only available as accessories. Other versions of the Pioneer 1000 are also available—a total of seven in a mix of three- and five-passenger configurations. Honda also returns the hardworking Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew two-row multipurpose side-by-side, the versatile FourTrax Recon multipurpose ATV and the nimble TRX250X sport ATV.

These models are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in November.

2025 Pioneer 1000

Joining Honda’s flagship multipurpose side-by-side platform for 2025 is the Pioneer 1000-5 Trail Special Edition, a special edition that comes with a host of factory-installed accessories, offering the benefits of customization right off the showroom. Special Edition owners can enhance the trail experience with their favorite tunes, courtesy of a weatherproof audio system that’s Bluetooth compatible and operated via a dashboard media controller. A roof and two-piece windscreen also come installed on this version.

The rest of the Pioneer 1000 lineup continues to be as popular as ever. For those who use their side-by-side for hunting, fishing or other outdoor experiences, the Forest delivers, offered in TrueTimber’s Atera camo pattern. Developed in partnership with the camouflage industry leader, this pattern is exclusive to Honda in the powersports world. The remaining members of the Pioneer 1000 family are the versatile Deluxe and the cost-effective Pioneer 1000 EPS (both available in three- and five-seat versions), both of which embody Honda’s legendary quality and reliability.

Colors Pioneer 1000-5 Trail Special Edition: Matte Gray Metallic Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: Hero Red; Black Forest Green; Teal Blue Pioneer 1000-5 EPS: Hero Red Pioneer 1000 Trail: Matte Green Metallic Pioneer 1000 Forest: TrueTimber Atera Camo Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: Hero Red; Black Forest Green Pioneer 1000 EPS: Hero Red

MSRP Pioneer 1000-5 Trail Special Edition: TBD Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: $20,399 Pioneer 1000-5 EPS: $18,999 Pioneer 1000 Trail: $20,999 Pioneer 1000 Forest: $20,999 Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: $18,999 Pioneer 1000 EPS: $17,599



2025 Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew

The Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew is Honda’s hardest-working side-by-side. From its spacious, six-person cab to its full-size cargo bed, this multipurpose side-by-side has enough room to carry whatever (and whoever) needs hauling, whether it’s at the ranch, jobsite or trail. Powered by a proven 999cc parallel-twin Unicam engine that offers strong acceleration, the durable Crew has more than enough power and performance to tackle any job with the utmost efficiency—and it does so comfortably as it’s equipped with selectable tow/haul mode and self-leveling rear suspension to deliver an easy, manageable ride, even when fully loaded with passengers, tools and supplies.

Colors: TrueTimber Atera Camo; Hero Red; Black Forest Green

MSRP: $22,199 ($22,999 TrueTimber Atera Camo)

The Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew offers a six-person cab, full-size cargo bed, a proven 999cc parallel-twin Unicam engine, and a selectable tow/haul mode and self-leveling rear suspension.

2025 FourTrax Recon

While the 2025 FourTrax Recon is the smallest of Honda’s multipurpose ATVs, it still delivers plenty of punch for riders of all skill levels. Thanks to a torquey 229cc engine that is compact enough to allow for good ground clearance and a low center of gravity, the Recon easily navigates rough terrain and tight, obstacle-strewn trails. The ATV comes with front and rear steel cargo racks that can haul almost 100 pounds of farm or ranch equipment together.

Colors: Hero Red; Black Forest Green

MSRP FourTrax Recon ES: $5,049 FourTrax Recon: $4,799



2025 TRX250X

The TRX250X delivers an exciting riding experience without being overwhelming. With Honda’s SportClutchTM, the sporty ATV offers hand-actuated shifting capability without the threat of stalling. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the TRX250X is a fun-filled ride on any trail it encounters—from steep, technical routes to long, meandering fire roads.

Color: Red

MSRP: $5,399