American Honda announced on May 21 the return of two standout motorcycles for the 2025 model year: the XL750 Transalp and the NC750X DCT, with both receiving important updates. The ADV category is famously varied, and while these two models share a common class, they represent very different approaches to adventure.

Both the XL750 Transalp and the NC750X DCT received important updates for the 2025 model year. (Photos: Honda)

2025 XL750 Transalp

Already popular after just one year on the U.S. market, the The XL750 Transalp builds on its legendary name with important updates aimed at improving rider comfort and convenience. The adventure-touring model has a new central duct that delivers improved aerodynamics and agility, a new screen and mid-cowl for better airflow management, a new dual-projector headlight, a new 5-inch TFT display, and smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync. It also has updated front and rear suspension settings. The Transalp comes in a white, deep-pearl gray with an MSRP of $9,999, and is available in June.

The XL750 Transalp receives comfort- and convenience-focused changes for 2025.



2025 NC750X DCT

On the other end of the ADV spectrum is the NC750X DCT, long familiar with U.S. customers as an exceptionally comfortable commuter and weekend explorer. Included on the list of changes are refreshed styling, improved brakes, lighter wheels, an evolved Dual Clutch Transmission, and a better TFT display. The result is a combination of versatility, performance, and reliability that is sure to help the NC750X DCT retain its status as the motorcycling world’s ultimate Swiss Army knife.

The NC750X comes in a matte pearl white with an MSRP of $9,499 and is currently available for purchase.

This year’s edition includes improved styling and handling for the NC750X DCT.



“The XL750 Transalp and NC750X DCT demonstrate Honda’s ability to appeal to the varying needs of powersports enthusiasts,” says Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. “While both machines are midsize adventure bikes, each is developed with a different application in mind — and each is extremely effective in its particular realm.”

Also included in this announcement are nine dirt-focused models returning for the 2026 model year. In the race-winning CRF Performance family are the Baja-dominating CRF450X, the closed-course off-road CRF250RX and CRF450RX, and the CRF450RL dual-sport bike, as well as the motocross-focused CRF450R, CRF450RWE, CRF250R, CRF250RWE and CRF150R.

