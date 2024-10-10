Honda hosts 1,700 students to promote U.S. manufacturing careers

American Honda recently hosted Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) activities for students and teachers at 11 U.S. production facilities, promoting career opportunities in modern manufacturing, whether at Honda, within the company’s supplier network, or other manufacturing companies nationwide.

Honda associates at Indiana Auto Plant show students how to work together to assemble a model car. (Photos: American Honda Motor Co.)

MFG Day 2024 was officially held on Friday, Oct. 4, but the company began welcoming students to several plants in late September and activities will continue through October at some facilities.

Students met Honda associates and participated in hands-on activities such as building a model car on a simulated assembly line, virtual welding, or a vehicle painting simulation that highlighted different manufacturing areas and career paths. Honda MFG Day events will reach over 1,700 students from 45 different schools in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and the Carolinas.

“Honda has a proud tradition of celebrating Manufacturing Day, and associates love to share their passion for creating things by providing students with an up-close look at modern manufacturing,” says Meredith Reffey, workforce partnerships leader at American Honda. “We take Manufacturing Day very seriously at Honda because it offers a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation to explore careers in modern manufacturing.”

Students used a virtual paint simulator at the Alabama plant, demonstrating how Honda uses automation to assist in the painting process.

Each participating Honda factory offered immersive experiences for students.

Alabama – Students participate in a team assembly challenge and a virtual paint simulator demonstrating how Honda uses automation to assist in the painting process.

Georgia – Students interact with an automated robot used in the facility.

Indiana – Associates at Honda Indiana share insights about advanced manufacturing. Students test their skills as a race car driver on a racing simulator.

Ohio – Students will have an opportunity to participate in a model car assembly race, torque bolt race, and a bolt stacking game, highlighting assembly jobs. Students will also tour the Dyno Operations department to learn about quality testing careers and opportunities available with the Honda of America Racing Team.

North Carolina – Associates at Honda North Carolina Mfg. in Swepsonville, North Carolina, will explain how they produce Honda FourTrax and TRX series ATV models, and a variety of outdoor power equipment products. Associates at Honda Aircraft Company in Greensboro showed students the unique technology used in producing the HondaJet Elite II.

South Carolina – Honda associates in Timmonsville, South Carolina, will show students how they build side-by-side vehicles. This plant is the exclusive global source for the Honda Pioneer and Talon models.

Honda has the annual capacity to produce 500,000 power equipment products and 300,000 powersports products. In 2023, more than 99% of all U.S.-sold Honda and Acura automobiles were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.